D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $106.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.22.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.62). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $79.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.72%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

