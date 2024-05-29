D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 5002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$17.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

