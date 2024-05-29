DA Davidson Comments on Modine Manufacturing’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share.

MOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $100.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average is $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 69,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

