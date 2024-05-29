Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) Insider Gordon M. Hurst Sells 122,570 Shares of Stock

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Free Report) insider Gordon M. Hurst sold 122,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 473 ($6.04), for a total value of £579,756.10 ($740,429.25).

LON DARK opened at GBX 585.40 ($7.48) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4,503.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 516.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 414.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.42. Darktrace plc has a 52-week low of GBX 258.20 ($3.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 625.94 ($7.99).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DARK. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.64) price target on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 890 ($11.37) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Darktrace from GBX 600 ($7.66) to GBX 630 ($8.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

