Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Up 33.3%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 2,128,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 588,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

