Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) vs. STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Financial Survey

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Daxor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 60.6% of Daxor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Daxor has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daxor N/A N/A N/A STRATA Skin Sciences -34.92% -65.76% -19.69%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daxor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A STRATA Skin Sciences $33.36 million 0.41 -$10.83 million ($0.33) -1.19

Daxor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daxor 0 0 0 0 N/A STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus target price of $3.80, indicating a potential upside of 869.39%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Daxor.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The company products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, and VTRAC lamp systems for the treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions. It also offers TheraClear Acne Therapy System for the treatment of mild to moderate inflammatory, comedonal, and pustular acne. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

