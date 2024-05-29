DCC plc (LON:DCC) Insider Kevin Lucey Sells 2,040 Shares

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,610 ($71.65), for a total transaction of £114,444 ($146,160.92).

DCC Trading Up 0.2 %

LON:DCC opened at GBX 5,685 ($72.61) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,649.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,631.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,719.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. DCC plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4,145 ($52.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,075 ($77.59).

DCC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 133.53 ($1.71) per share. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $63.04. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. DCC’s payout ratio is presently 5,969.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($89.40) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 5,700 ($72.80) to GBX 5,800 ($74.07) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

