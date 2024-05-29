Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Position Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,917,000 after buying an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $196,814,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,030,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 4.5 %

DECK stock opened at $1,079.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $879.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $802.34. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $464.25 and a 12-month high of $1,079.87. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

