Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Delta Apparel Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DLA opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.94 million during the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 18.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Apparel

About Delta Apparel

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Delta Apparel stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. ( NYSE:DLA Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.17% of Delta Apparel as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

Featured Stories

