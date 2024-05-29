Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading Down 2%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.61 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.92 ($0.20). Approximately 184,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 474,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.21).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.12 million, a PE ratio of -264.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

