Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 559.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,006. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.91. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

