DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.35-13.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.1-$13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.16 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.350-13.750 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $194.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.02 and its 200 day moving average is $170.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Williams Trading raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a hold rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.45.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

