Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,728,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,583,000 after purchasing an additional 213,455 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,658 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,747,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,680,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after purchasing an additional 212,336 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.75. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.