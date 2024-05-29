DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Shares Down 4%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. 41,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 165,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

