Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider Sylvia Kerrigan Purchases 810 Shares

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) insider Sylvia Kerrigan purchased 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,107 ($14.14) per share, with a total value of £8,966.70 ($11,451.72).

Diversified Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON DEC opened at GBX 1,132 ($14.46) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,055.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 931.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £537.59 million, a PE ratio of 90.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 822.50 ($10.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,930 ($24.65).

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 741.63%.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.