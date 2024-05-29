DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Cut to $14.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC lowered their price objective on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $24.22.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.85 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 24.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

