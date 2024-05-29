DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) to Issue — Dividend of $0.07 on June 10th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $10.53.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

