Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on D shares. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

