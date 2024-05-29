Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 28.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $75.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

