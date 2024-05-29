Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $183.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.19. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $188.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

