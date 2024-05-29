DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,434,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.