DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on June 17th

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

DuPont de Nemours has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 100.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.40.

Read Our Latest Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.