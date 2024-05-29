DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on June 17th

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
DuPont de Nemours has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.
DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 100.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours
In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.40.
Read Our Latest Report on DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DuPont de Nemours
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Which of These 3 Beaten Down Stocks Would You Own?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.