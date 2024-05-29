Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $160.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DY. B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of DY stock opened at $177.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $78.42 and a one year high of $181.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,679,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,720,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 197,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 90,198 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after purchasing an additional 72,415 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 66,192 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

