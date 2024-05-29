Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,713,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Invesco by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 107,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 57,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Invesco by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,163,000 after buying an additional 2,592,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

