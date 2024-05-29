Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $205,000 in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,807 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,828,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE BXC opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $895.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.96. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $132.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Insider Activity

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $726.24 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.57%.

In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $622,598.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,263.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 2,904 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $340,203.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $622,598.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,263.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,196. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXC shares. TheStreet cut BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on BlueLinx from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on BlueLinx

About BlueLinx

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.