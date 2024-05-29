Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,547 The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 50,301 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.29%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

