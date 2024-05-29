Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Dynatrace by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42,713 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.54.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

