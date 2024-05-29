Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,967 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 223,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,314,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $232.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.04. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $276.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

