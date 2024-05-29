Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $232.37 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $145.03 and a twelve month high of $276.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.46 and its 200 day moving average is $230.04. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.