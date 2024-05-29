Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,022 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $508,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,242.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $508,781.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,242.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,707 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,814. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.