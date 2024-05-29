Ellington Credit Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Ellington Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years. Ellington Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Ellington Credit stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. Ellington Credit has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $143.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Credit will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

