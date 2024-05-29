Ellington Financial Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Ellington Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 94.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 46.79 and a quick ratio of 46.79. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $14.21.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 66.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

