Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Shares Down 97.1%

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF – Get Free Report) were down 97.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 220,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 256,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

