Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Up 736.1% in May

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,900 shares, an increase of 736.1% from the April 30th total of 81,200 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences Stock Down 3.6 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enveric Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENVB Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Enveric Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVB opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Enveric Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Enveric Biosciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

