EPR Properties (EPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.29 on June 17th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
EPR Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 128.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.
EPR Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:EPR opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.64. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
