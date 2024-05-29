Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Position Trimmed by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.22.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

