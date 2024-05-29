Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 10th

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Essent Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Essent Group has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Essent Group to earn $7.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $59.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

View Our Latest Report on ESNT

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.