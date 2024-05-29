Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $15,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

ESS opened at $255.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.95. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $269.23.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. StockNews.com raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $256.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.28.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

