Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.07.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

ES stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.84.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

