EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,098 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 307.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LG Display Stock Performance

Shares of LPL stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

