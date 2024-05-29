EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 275.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,308,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.2 %

ARE stock opened at $116.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 109.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

