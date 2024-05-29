EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 133.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,410,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 722,644 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 160,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after buying an additional 108,026 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.