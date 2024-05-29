EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 136.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

