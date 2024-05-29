EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 107.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $821,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after acquiring an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 615,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,104,000 after acquiring an additional 521,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,949,000 after acquiring an additional 451,864 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,786,000 after purchasing an additional 256,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

PSA opened at $270.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.57. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $312.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.75.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

