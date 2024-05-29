EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $50.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.89.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.57.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

