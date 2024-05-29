EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 106.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of G. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Genpact by 8.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Genpact by 120.2% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 18,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $932,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in Genpact by 109.2% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 43,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 427.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 117,980 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of G opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

