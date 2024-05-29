EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 597.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 53,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 52,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 27,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 295,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 133,769 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INCY opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.82.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Bank of America cut their target price on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

