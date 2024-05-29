EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in PPL by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

