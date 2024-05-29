EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 152.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KT. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in KT by 1,227.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in KT in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in KT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,225,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 44,921 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 922.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

