EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 259.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

